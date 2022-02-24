Selena Gomez Shares Photos Hanging Out With Simi Khadra After She Was Spotted Kissing The Weeknd

Watch : Selena Gomez Reveals What Got Her Through "Very Public Heartbreaks"

"Look At Her Now," turning heads in a new Instagram post.

Selena Gomez took fans by surprise in new photos she posted to Instagram on Feb. 24 with twin sisters Simi and Haze Khadra. In one photo, the three singers struck a pose with smizes on. In the next, they broke out of their serious take and into a fit of laughter caught in a blurred candid.

The photo drop comes just days after Simi was spotted kissing Selena's ex, The Weeknd, in Las Vegas while celebrating his birthday.

An eyewitness and source close to The Weeknd—born Abel Tesfaye—told E! News that Simi and the "Save Your Tears" singer were "by each other's sides the entire night" at ritzy hotspot Delilah on Saturday, Feb. 19. The pair were even spotted "making out" in front of their friends, per the witness.

Despite the kiss, sources close to The Weeknd tell E! News that he is not committed to anyone at the moment.