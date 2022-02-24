The Crown Set Robbed of $150,000 in Antique Props

This is a case for Sherlock Holmes.
About $150,000 worth of antique props were recently stolen from The Crown set as the crew filmed scenes for season five nearby. A South Yorkshire Police Department spokesperson confirmed that the theft took place Wednesday, Feb. 16 around 4:30 p.m. "It is reported that three vehicles containing props used in film and TV were broken into and a number of items taken," the spokesperson continued. "Officers investigated the incident but all existing lines of enquiry have now been exhausted."
While the spokesperson stated that the case has already gone cold, they added, "If anything were to come to light such as the items appearing somewhere then of course this investigation would be picked up again."
Royal watchers need not fret, as Netflix has stated that this will not impact season five's release date. "We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to E! News. "Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up."
The Crown set decorator Alison Harvey spoke to Antique Trades Gazette about the stolen items, revealing that the thieves may be disappointed by their loot. "The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale," she explained, adding, "However, they are valuable as pieces to the U.K. film industry."
Harvey said around 350 pieces were stolen, including a replica of the 1897 Imperial Coronation coach egg by Fabergé, 12 sets of silver candelabra and seven gold candelabra, a clock face of a William IV grandfather clock, multiple Russian icons, a 10-piece silver dressing table set and St Louis gilt Crystal glassware and decanters, according to the Gazette.
In the upcoming season of The Crown, Harry Potter actress Imelda Staunton will take the reigns from Olivia Colman, who was preceded by Claire Foy. Fans got a first look at the newest iteration of Queen Elizabeth II last year, though they'll have to wait some time before they can see her in the show itself.
According to Netflix, season five will arrive in November 2022.