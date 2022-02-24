The Crown Set Robbed of $150,000 in Antique Props

Watch : How to Rock Outfits Inspired by "The Crown," "Bridgerton" & More

This is a case for Sherlock Holmes.

About $150,000 worth of antique props were recently stolen from The Crown set as the crew filmed scenes for season five nearby. A South Yorkshire Police Department spokesperson confirmed that the theft took place Wednesday, Feb. 16 around 4:30 p.m. "It is reported that three vehicles containing props used in film and TV were broken into and a number of items taken," the spokesperson continued. "Officers investigated the incident but all existing lines of enquiry have now been exhausted."

While the spokesperson stated that the case has already gone cold, they added, "If anything were to come to light such as the items appearing somewhere then of course this investigation would be picked up again."

Royal watchers need not fret, as Netflix has stated that this will not impact season five's release date. "We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to E! News. "Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up."