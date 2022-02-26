Check Out All the Celebrity Kids Who've Dated Like Iris Apatow and Ryder Robinson

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

She said "Oui oui"!

The Emily in Paris star, who is the daughter of musician Phil Collins, married the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen in September 2021 after two years of dating.

Lily confirmed the happy news on Instagram, writing a sweet tribute to the writer and director.

"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," she wrote. "On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…⁣"

Mary, who is now married to Ted Danson, was excited to welcome Lily into the family.

"Charlie, my son, and Lily, my daughter-in-law!!! Thank you for letting us all bask in the sheer beauty of your love for each other," Mary gushed on Instagram. "My heart is overflowing and it almost feels like the last few days were some sort of beautiful dream. But it is all real, and I feel like the luckiest mother in the world."