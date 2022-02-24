Bare It All With the Celeb-Approved Sheer Clothing Trend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It may be space heater season, but there's nothing stopping our favorite celebrities from showing some skin in the name of fashion!

Over the past few months, we've seen countless stars opt for sheer looks instead of packing on the layers as temperatures dropped. From Kendall Jenner's Met Gala look to Dua Lipa's sheer Fendi dress moment to Maude Apatow's Euphoria premiere outfit, it seems like less is more when it comes to making a stylish statement.

Whether you have a fancy event or date on your calendar or you're already looking for festival-ready outfits, we rounded up 14 sheer styles from Revolve, Amazon, Nordstrom, ASOS and more that will help you comfortably bare it all on every budget.

Scroll below for our picks!