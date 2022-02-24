Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway Are Combustible Lovers in the Trailer For WeCrashed

Watch : Anne Hathaway Defends Jeremy Strong Following Criticism

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are getting into the commercial real estate business. Well, sort of.

The pair of Academy Award winners star in the trailer for WeCrashed, a limited series about the dramatic rise and fall of start-up WeWork, coming to Apple TV+ in March.

Jared plays Adam Neumann, the brash head honcho of the shared workspace company, while Anne plays his wife and business partner Rebekah Neumann. Together, the two helped build WeWork into a company valued at over $10 billion before its eventual implosion in 2019, when both were forced to step down.

In the trailer, Jared utilizes Adam's distinctive accent to paint an image of a man who was as bent on power as he was success. (And if you thought Jared's House of Gucci accent was distinct, just you wait.)

Anne's Rebekah is there every step of the way, describing the process of promoting WeWork as "selling an experience" and calling her husband a "supernova" as the two battle with reality, both personal and professional.