Wait, Ellen Pompeo Hasn't Seen "Most" of Grey's Anatomy

Looks like Dr. Meredith Grey doesn't watch medical dramas in her free time!
During the Feb. 23 episode of Ellen Pompeo's podcast, Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo, the Shondaland star revealed that she hasn't watched "most" episodes of Grey's Anatomy. Pompeo shared this confession with her guest Martha Stewart, explaining that she has been starring as the titular character for 18 seasons and is "not even close" to watching or remembering all of the episodes.
"I haven't really seen most of them, I've watched only a handful," she said. "The few times I've directed, I went back and watched some old episodes."
But while the show has been on-air for over 15 years, she is trying to preserve the same "spirit" as the early episodes.
"My intention is always to keep the spirit of the early days," she continued. "That's really the hard work, is to try to keep that sort of DNA, which is hard but gives us a goal at least to strive for."
With 392 episodes, she has a lot of catching up to do!
But this isn't the first time Pompeo has mentioned that she hasn't watched the majority of the series.
In an interview with Insider in November, Pompeo revealed that she has only seen "six or seven episodes" of the entire series and out of the first 10 seasons, only the pilot.
And Pompeo is soon to have even more episodes to add to her watch list.
In January, ABC confirmed that Grey's Anatomy was renewed for a 19th season. "I couldn't be more excited," show creator Shonda Rhimes said in a statement at the time, "that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season."
Even though Pompeo may not be tuning in, we'll definitely be watching when the new episode of Grey's Anatomy drops tonight, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m.
New episodes of Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo drop every Wednesday.