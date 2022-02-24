Comedian Donny Davis Dead at 43: Demi Lovato and More Stars Pay Tribute

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton and more are paying tribute to Donny Davis.

The comedian and performer, known for appearing on Chelsea Lately and performing with Britney Spears during her Las Vegas residency, was found dead in a room at the Resorts World hotel and casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 22, per Las Vegas' 8 News Now. He was 43.

Shortly after Davis' death was announced, stars including Lovato, Ryan Phillippe and more all took to social media to remember the comedian, who Lovato called an "angel."

On their Instagram Story, the "Cool For The Summer" singer shared a collection of photos with Davis, including one where the two friends shared a kiss. "Rip @donnydavis1," they captioned a post alongside a broken heart emoji. "Thanks for so many laughs and great memories - rest peacefully angel."

The artist also shared the incredibly sweet way Davis once brightened up Lovato's spirits after a very long day.