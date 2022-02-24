Robin Roberts Shares Partner Amber Laign’s Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Robin Roberts knows all too well about the importance of having a great support system while dealing with cancer.
On Feb. 24, the Good Morning America anchor revealed that she will be stepping away from the morning show from time to time to support her partner Amber Laign as she goes through chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.
"My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she's been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer," Robin, 61, said in a video posted to Twitter. "She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy."
The GMA anchor said the prognosis was good and she and Amber were thankful to their close friends and family for keeping the diagnosis private until they were ready to share with the public.
"She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges like my journey with cancer," Robin said. "It's my turn now to be there for her like she was for me."
Robin has had her fair share of health scares over the years. In 2007, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Though she beat the disease, five years later, she was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare bone marrow disease. It was during that time that the anchor took time away from GMA. Thankfully, she was able to receive a bone marrow transplant after doctors discovered that her sister, Sally-Ann Roberts, was a match for the procedure.
Though Robin and Amber have a long road ahead of them, they know others are dealing with the same problems and are continuing to be optimistic. "We know many, many are facing cancer and other challenges," Robin said in the video. "Like my mama said, ‘Everybody's got something.' Please know that you are in our prayers and hopefully we're in yours too. Blessings to all."