Robin Roberts Shares Partner Amber Laign’s Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Robin Roberts knows all too well about the importance of having a great support system while dealing with cancer.



On Feb. 24, the Good Morning America anchor revealed that she will be stepping away from the morning show from time to time to support her partner Amber Laign as she goes through chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.



"My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she's been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer," Robin, 61, said in a video posted to Twitter. "She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy."



The GMA anchor said the prognosis was good and she and Amber were thankful to their close friends and family for keeping the diagnosis private until they were ready to share with the public.

"She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges like my journey with cancer," Robin said. "It's my turn now to be there for her like she was for me."