Real Housewives Star Kenya Moore Shares Amazon Beauty Products That Help Her Look “Half Her Age”

"I just turned 50. Everything to me has been about preserving and trying to look basically half my age. So, I'm putting you guys up to the challenge on how to look half your age," Kenya Moore told Amazon shoppers during a live session. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star remarked, "When someone says 'you look half your age,' I'll take that any day. Yes, yes, tell me more."
The Dancing With the Stars alum admitted, "I have suffered with cystic acne my whole life. It's not like regular acne and you just get a bump, put some cream on it, and it goes away. I was constantly at the dermatologist. My skin has greatly improved partly because of my regimen. I am taking care of myself from the inside out and using great products."
Kenya said, "There are many products that I've found on Amazon that I want to share with you. I'm sharing these beauty secrets with your that I've learned throughout my 50 years."
TL;DR: Here are the most-loved items from Kenya's picks.
1. Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil- 88,400+ 5-star Amazon Reviews
2. Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush- 82,000+ 5-star Amazon Reviews
3. Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes- 77,500+ 5-star Amazon Reviews
4. Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover- 69,900+ 5-star Amazon Reviews
5. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizer- 65,000+ 5-star Amazon Reviews
6. TruSkin Vitamin C Serum- 62,300+ 5-star Amazon Reviews
7. Thayers Alcohol-free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner- 59,100+ 5-star Amazon Reviews
8. Beakey 5 Piece Makeup Sponge Set- 56,300+ 5-star Amazon Reviews
9. Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush- 30,000+ 5-star Amazon Reviews
10. Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set- 28,300+ 5-star Amazon Reviews
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes- 50 Wipes Total
"For me, I do have a breakout it's usually caused by not cleaning my makeup off from the end of the day. I have to make sure to clean the makeup off my face nightly. I think it's important to let your skin breathe. What I love about these Neutrogena wipes is that that keep me from breaking out and they prevent me from forgetting to clean my face. These. Are. A. Lifesaver."
"When I'm so tired and I just need to go to bed, but I'm too tired to wash my face, having these beside me on my nightstand is important. They live next to me on my nightstand. This is what I need to prevent breakouts. This has been the number one lifesaver for me honestly. I put these in my bag too when I'm out. I even take a few out and put them in a plastic bag if I don't want to bring a full pack out with me."
These wipes have 77,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Kenya's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip co-star Teresa Giudice recently recommended these wipes. Serena Williams uses them too. La La Anthony keeps them in her bag. They're also an E! Shopping Editor favorite.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizer for Dry Skin, Oil-Free, Non-Comedogenic Face Lotion
"After I use the makeup wipes, I use the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Moisturizer. This is one of the best moisturizers. What I like about it is that it's so light. It feels like whipped cream on your face. It's like a drink of water for your face. It's not heavy. You can put it on under your makeup during the day and at night. It really is incredible, light, and easy to use all over your face. It is a must-have!"
This moisturizer has 65,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's used by other celebrities who don't seem to age, including Jennifer Garner.
Kenya Moore Hair Care Growth Repair Shampoo
"You need to take care of your hair. Your hair will get dry and brittle if you neglect it. If it's dry and brittle, it will break off. We want to keep that hair moisturized and keep it growing. We want to retain the length."
"I get my hair done a lot and my hair had started to break off. You always want to start with an incredibly shampoo. My shampoo has no sulfates, phosphates, mineral oils, silicones, or parabens. Those are the ingredients that can damage your hair or coat your hair and blocks products from treating your hair. Gently cleanse your hair with this. It's going to get your hair back on track and healthy. It will help you maintain that length that you love."
An Amazon shopper said, "Growth Hair shampoo has been the best I have ever used!!! My hair was so soft, manageable, smelled really good and my scalp was clean. NO TANGLING OR DRYNESS!!! I LOVE this shampoo!! Simply the Best !!!" Another wrote, "I swear my hair thickened after one use."
Kenya Moore Hair Care Restorative Growth Mask
"This is my Restorative Growth Mask. This is my favorite product in the line. It is a jar of new beginnings. It will stop the damage in one use. It gets your hair back to being strong. It just makes your hair feel like butter and super soft. It makes your hair shiny. It smells so good. Use this once a week."
An Amazon shopper said, "The Kenya Moore restorative growth mask is a special product. The product actually works the first time you use it. You can actually see and feel the difference in the texture of your hair. Thank you can you for making this product."
Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush
"I found this brush. Your hair is the most fragile when it's wet, but for girls with super curly or super thick hair, you really have to detangle your hair when it's wet. You don't want to do that when it's dry. It's a great brush that is gentle on your hair while you detangle your hair."
This number one Amazon bestselling brush comes in so many colors and it has 30,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush
"When you stimulate your scalp, it will get your blood flow going and your hair will be revived. It will want to grow because you're stimulating the scalp. This right here, I love it. It's a scalp massager you can use while you shampoo and condition your hair. It's easy to hold and I love it. It gets right into your scalp. You can use it as a brush also. There's nothing better than this. It's not expensive, guys. It's also a great complement to haircare products. You want to use this a couple times a day. This is amazing."
This has 82,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 9 colors. It was also recommended by Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy and our E! Shopping editors.
Jaciu 100% Pure Silk Pillowcase- Set of 2
"Keep that good moisture in your hair. You want to retain it. The one thing people do that's a huge mistake is that they sleep on cotton pillowcases. It's the worst thing in the world because cotton against your hair and skin will absorb moisture. The fibers can rub against you in the wrong way and create damage. I found this beautiful silk pillowcase. Silk is smooth and it doesn't pull moisture out from your hair. It is one of the best things you can do for your hair when you go to sleep. I love this one. It's Amazon's bestseller in beauty. It's 100% pure silk. It comes in different colors."
"That silk pillowcase is a must. You have got to get a silk pillowcase for your hair. Save your hair with silk pillowcase." This set comes in a few different colors and sizes with 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Conair Jumbo and Super Jumbo Ceramic Hot Rollers, Bonus Super Clips Included (Amazon Exclusive)
"If you want beautiful curls, this is one of those well-kept secrets. I love this Conair hot rollers set. What I love about it is that it's gentle heat. I always talk about how direct heat from blow dryers is so damaging. Don't do that. This kind of heat is so gentle."
"It heats up in 85 seconds and the rollers are jumbo. Clip them in. It's super super super moisturizing for your hair because they don't have super high heat. These are ceramic rollers. Ceramic is really friendly to your hair. It smooths your hair for great curls and great volume. These are something I love to use. I love this set because when I just want some sexy volume without damaging my hair, this is so much easier than sitting there with a curling iron. This is something that every girl must have."
This set has 8,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
"I'm excited because I have a passion for skincare. I love this. This is a jade roller. Look at how beautiful that is. This is great because you can put this in the fridge or the freezer before you use it. This is how you keep that neck tight. You don't need fillers, a facelift, and all that. All you need is a routine and great products. This is so cold, which is good for your skin. This is so so nice."
"You can use the small end of it for under your eyes to roll. It's like a little massage for your face. It feels so good. This is great after a hard night. It comes with a gua sha. You see this, the way it's shaped makes it great for you neckline and jawline. It helps define my face. I love using this. It gets rid of excess bloat and promotes lymphatic drainage. You just want to a light pressure, not too much. This set is a must-have. If you have a puffy face, this helps get rid of excess water. This is what you need. For sure try this."
E! shopping editors love this set, which has also been recommended by Kyle Richards, Lisa Barlow, JoJo Fletcher, Rachael Kirkconnell, and Cassie Randolph. And if you want to emulate that 4 AM Euphoria beauty routine, get this. This set has 28,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in seven colors.
Dermora Store 24K Gold Eye Masks– 20 Pairs
"I've been using these every day because I don't want puffy eyes. You put them under your eyes and they just take away all that puffiness and you don't have those bags under your eyes. I wear these while I do my hair."
These eye gels have 11,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. These have been recommended by Kyle Richards, Lisa Barlow, and Cassie Randolph, and E! shopping editors.
NuFACE MINI Starter Kit
"This device tones and gives that lymphatic massage. This little guy right here is used with the gel primer that it comes with. With this, the results are instant. Roll this on your face. It's cold to the touch, but it also vibrates. It's good for your cheeks, jawline, neck, and forehead. Use this after you clean your skin and before makeup. This is great."
Kandi Burruss, JoJo Fletcher, Dorinda Medley, and E! Shopping Editors have also raved about this device. It has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil, Moisturizer for Scars and Stretchmarks, Hydrates Skin, Non-Greasy, Dermatologist Recommended, Non-Comedogenic, For All Skin Types, with Vitamin A, E
"This is something we can all appreciate. It's an Amazon bestseller in beauty. This is a miracle! It's a beautiful, lightweight oil that smells amazing. I had a breast lift and reduction surgery. I had scarring and used this. You can get stretch marks when you're growing too. You don't have to live with imperfections. This improves the appearance of scars and stretch marks. Use this daily and massage it in. It's just great for uneven skin tone, aging, and dehydrated skin. You can put it on your face. You can use it anywhere. It really is a great product. This stuff works great. Put it on every day."
This product has 88,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Kenya's former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Porsha Williams loves this and so do E! shopping editors.
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face, Topical Facial Serum with Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin E
"I love this Vitamin C. In case you guys don't know, Vitamin C brightens your skin. If you have dull skin, you need this Vitamin C serum. It has hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E as well. This little guy applies a powerful punch. Use this after toner for a brighter complexion. Your skin just looks alive. This gives your skin vibrance. This is an Amazon bestseller in beauty."
Porsha Williams uses this serum and E! Shopping Editors do too. It has 62,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Brooklyn Botany Brown Sugar Body Scrub - Moisturizing and Exfoliating Body, Face, Hand, Foot Scrub - Fights Acne Scars, Stretch Marks, Fine Lines & Wrinkles
"This scrub helps you take care of your skin. This is the way to go. It cleans, moisturizes, exfoliates, and revitalizes. You can put this on your face or your body. Self-care is important."
This scrub has 6,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover
"This is a must-have. It gets all that extra hair on your skin, that little peach fuzz that you don't like. Anywhere that you have hair you don't want, this little guy right here is amazing. It's so simple to use. Just use it in a circular motion, one and done. Ladies, this is your friend. I love this little guy."
This hair removal device has 69,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Thayers Alcohol-free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner With Aloe Vera Formula
"Witch hazel is so good for you guys. When I have a ton of makeup on and I really want to get my skin really super cleansed, I start with the wipes and then I use this. It's super gentle on the skin, but cleanses super well. I absolutely love it."
This toner has 59,123+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Era Organics Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub & Face Exfoliator- Spa Quality Exfoliating Face Mask with Manuka Honey & Walnut
"This is a microdermabrasion facial scrub. Getting rid of those dead skin cells is important. You want to use this at least once a week. I use it twice a week just because I wear so much makeup throughout the week. You need to get this. You have to get rid of those dead layers of the skin."
This product has 9,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alaffia EveryDay Shea Vanilla Lotion and Vanilla Mint Body Wash
"You want to smell good, right? This is a body wash that I really appreciate. I love everything about this body wash and the body lotion. This company empowers women and gives back to the community and the environment. The quality of these products cannot be matched. The body wash is my favorite. The lotion is thick, rich, and creamy. It smells good without synthetic fragrances."
Alaffia Coconut Reishi Hand and Body Cream
"I love this hand and body lotion. It's a clean company and the products are handcrafted. I use this with my daughter Brooklyn too. I trust the company. You need this hand lotion with hand sanitizing all the time, your hands get dry. This cream is lightweight and moisturizing. It's amazing. I just love it. It has a light smell."
Reb'L Fleur Rihanna Gift Set for Women
"You know how I much I love Rihanna. This is a beautiful perfume set by Rihanna. This is a great gift for anybody. Who wouldn't want this? We all know that she smells incredible. It's one of my favorites. Check it out."
"You know I'm obsessed with Rihanna's cosmetics. She has great cosmetics. Another one that I wanted to show you is the Fenty Beauty lip gloss. It's so good. I love it. It's gorgeous. This color, by the way, looks good on everyone from chocolate like me to your lightest skin tone. It's a beautiful color. You guys don't want to miss out on this."
La La Anthony and Remi Bader love this lip gloss too.
Nars Soft Matte Complete Foundation
"I love this foundation. Nars is a stellar company. Nars consistently makes products that have a wide range of colors for everyone. I love this. It gives you coverage. It's a soft matte that lasts all day. It gives you a flawless finish."
Beakey 5 Piece Makeup Sponge Set
"I have to have these because I don't want to go back and forth using the same beauty blenders and rinsing them out. I buy a pack like this and it comes with five. I use each for different things so I don't cross-contaminate blush with foundation."
These sponges have 56,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph uses these and E! Shopping Editors do too.
Ricris Super-Fast Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner
"This is the bomb to clean your makeup brushes. It dries them too. Do not apply your makeup with dirty brushes, that leads to bacteria and breakouts. This is portable, electronic, and automatic. Don't forget this one. You need this. You cannot use dirty makeup brushes."
This brush cleaner 6,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Deweisn Tri-fold Lighted Vanity Mirror With 21 Led Lights, Touch Screen and 3x/2x/1x Magnification, Two Power Supply Modes
"This is an incredible mirror. It's portable with light. It's absolutely necessary when you're doing your makeup. You need to see. It's so lightweight too. It's great for travel."
This mirror has 12,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bagsmart Toiletry Bag Travel Bag With Hanging Hook, Water-resistant
"I love this travel bag. You need a little travel bag when you're on the go. This one is so convenient and it has so many different compartments. I love things that work really well and get the job done. I love things that just work simply. It's great to keep things organized. You'll absolutely love it."
This Amazon Bestseller has 20,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in five different colors. Marianna Hewitt uses this too.
