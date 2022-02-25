Netflix Teases Love Is Blind Reunion With Tense Photo of Natalie and Shaina

Grab your popcorn and cozy up on the couch, because Netflix has announced the premiere date for the Love Is Blind reunion.
The streaming platform confirmed fans can see the cast reunite on Friday, March 4, sharing two tense-looking photos of Natalie Lee and Shaina Hurley, as well as Shayne Jansen, Kyle Abrams and Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee. In one pic, Natalie is talking to Shaina, as Deepti Vempati sits in the middle of them with arms crossed.
It seems likely that Natalie is confronting Shaina about the hairstylist's meddling in her relationship with Shayne.
Fans basically screamed at the TV as Natalie planned a future with Shayne, seemingly unaware that Shaina was talking dirty to her man and he was responding in similar fashion. And while the signs were there—he called Natalie by Shaina's name—Natalie still trusted Shayne enough to accept his proposal.
To make matters worse, Shaina had told her fiancé Kyle that their relationship would never work because of differing religious beliefs—even though she admitted otherwise in private. During a confessional, she explained that she simply couldn't get over Shayne and the chemistry they had.
Then, there's Jarrette Jones and Mallory Zapata, who nearly ended up together instead of their respective partners Salvadore Perez and Iyanna McNeely. In Mexico, they told each other they were conflicted about whether they made the right decision, with Jarrette even questioning if Sal knew Mal-Mal as good as he did. After all, Jarrette knew she wanted a gold ring instead of the silver one Sal got her.
We can only guess that this conversation will come up in the reunion, as it planted a seed of doubt in Mallory's mind.
Lastly, there's Deepti and Shake who seemed to be a relatively good match—until Shake mentioned that he's not physically attracted to Deeps. He shared this with the men and even his mom, saying that his future wife reminds him more of an auntie than a lover, an observation that didn't go over too well with his mother.
Moreover, fans are curious to see how Deeps will react to the questions Shake asked other women—like whether or not they're full-figured. Perhaps this is why Shayne's jaw is dropped and Shake seemingly looks defensive in the above photo.
All of this is to say, that Friday, March 4 can't come fast enough!