Sex/Life Just Got Even Hotter Thanks to These New Cast Members

Watch : Why "Sex/Life" Is Kim Kardashian's New Favorite Show

We didn't think it was possible but Sex/Life is getting even hotter.

The soapy Netflix series lit up our TV screens during the coronavirus pandemic, giving viewers a drama-filled and much-needed escape from reality. It even caught the attention of Kim Kardashian, who was left speechless by the steamy sex scenes. "You guys have to watch Sex Life on Netflix!" she wrote on Instagram. "OMG."

And while Netflix teased viewers by waiting nearly three months to order a second season, they knew they had to give the people what they wanted. In September, they announced the show will have new episodes, with creator and showrunner Stacy Rukeyser saying in a statement, "I'm thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us."

Now, the streaming platform is sharing their plans for a season two, revealing that five new actors will join returning cast members Sarah Shahi, Adam Demos, Mike Vogel and Margaret Odette.