Prince Louis of Luxembourg and Fiancée Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue Call Off Engagement

Less than a year after getting engaged, Prince Louis of Luxembourg and lawyer Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue have decided to end their relationship. Find out what led to their royal breakup.

By Elyse Dupre Feb 24, 2022 3:30 PMTags
BreakupsEngagementsCouplesRoyalsCelebrities
Watch: J.Lo's Dream Proposal, Pete the Skete & Royal Corgi Cologne

This royal wedding has officially been called off.

Prince Louis of Luxembourg and his fiancée Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue have ended their engagement, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced in a press release on Feb. 23. 

"We have decided not to continue our romantic relationship, while remaining deeply attached by friendship and tenderness," the former couple said in a statement translated from French to English, later adding, "In reflecting, together, on the commitment we wanted to make, we ended up admitting that our visions differ too much."

The release also noted that Prince Louis' parents, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg "welcome the maturity of this decision."

In addition, Prince Louis and Scarlett-Lauren opened up about their split to Point de Vue, a French magazine that focuses on royal news.

"We are not going to get married," he said in part of the translated interview. "However, there was no shadow, no problem on our couple but fundamental differences of opinion which led us to this decision. At the time of our engagement, we obviously discussed the questions relating to Scarlett's entry into a royal family, with all that that entails in terms of protocol. This posed no difficulty for us."

photos
Best Royal Weddings of All Time

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa announced Prince Louis and Scarlett-Lauren's engagement last April, wishing the pair "immense happiness." According to Tatler, the 35-year-old royal and the 30-year-old lawyer had made their public debut as a couple at an awards ceremony in 2020.

Foc Kan/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Priyanka Chopra Gives Glimpse Into Motherhood With Adorable New Photo

2

Robin Roberts Shares Amber Laign’s Breast Cancer Diagnosis

3

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares "Stressful" Update From Ukraine Amid Crisis

Before his relationship with Scarlett-Lauren, Prince Louis was married to Tessy Antony (now Tessy Antony De Nassau). They wed in 2006, about six months after they welcomed their first child together Prince Gabriel Michael Louis Ronny (now 15), and had their second child Prince Noah Etienne Guillaume Gabriel Matthias Xavier (now 14) about a year later. They announced their split in 2017 and later divorced. Tessy married Frank Floessel in Zürich last July, and they welcomed a son, Theodore, that August.

According to a screenshot shared by the Daily Mail, Tessy congratulated Prince Louis and Scarlett-Lauren upon the announcement of their engagement last year.

"Finally its out too :)," the entrepreneur wrote on Instagram Stories. "Gabe, Noah, Frank and I are so happy for you both and wish you only the best and much happiness."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Priyanka Chopra Gives Glimpse Into Motherhood With Adorable New Photo

2

Robin Roberts Shares Amber Laign’s Breast Cancer Diagnosis

3

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares "Stressful" Update From Ukraine Amid Crisis

4

Here's What Pete Davidson Posted on Instagram Before Deleting It Again

5

Cheryl Burke Breaks Her Silence on Matthew Lawrence Divorce