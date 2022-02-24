Go Inside Anders Holm's DMs With Seth Rogen, Whitney Cummings & More Comedians

Watch : Sneak Peek: Anders Holm REENACTS DM Exchange With Seth Rogen

If you really want to get weird, just take a look at Anders Holm's Instagram inbox.

The Workaholics alum appeared on the newest episode of E!'s Down in the DMs, revealing all sorts of strange messages, from "creepy" audio recordings to the seemingly seductive (which have ramped up after he recently "set the Internet on fire" with a speedo selfie).

That said, Holm mostly sticks to chatting with his friends, whether that's in the group message he shares with Adam Devine and Blake Anderson or as part of his ongoing exchange with the Chicago Bears' Kyle Long.

"It spawned into something fantastic," Holm said of Long first reaching out. "He must have been watching Workaholics, and was like, 'I bet I can beat you at a swim race.' Like, 'Let's do this.'"

The chat soon "evolved into mama jokes," Holm recalled. "Like, 'Your mom rides a lawnmower to school,' whatever it is. Just the dumbest, stupidest."