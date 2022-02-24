Lilly Singh Hospitalized After Being Diagnosed With Ovarian Cysts

Lilly Singh seems to be keeping her spirits high after being hospitalized for ovarian cysts.
On Feb. 23, the A Little Late host shared a video of herself rolling her eyes in the hospital bed after finding out that she had cysts on her ovaries. "Spent the last day in the ER because my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out," she captioned the video. "Both of them have cysts. And I'm just out here like REALLY B?! Let me understand this. You're going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me inbetween periods?! LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT… the NERVE. IM WEAKKKK…."
On a more serious note, Lilly added, "No but actually. It hurts and I'm tired lol but I truly expect nothing less than my organs doing the most. After all I am their mother."
E! News has reached out to Lilly's rep for comment.
Following her announcement, several friends and fans of the YouTube star flooded her Instagram comment section with their love and prayers. America's Got Talent host Howie Mandel wrote, "I'm here if you need anything," while makeup artist Allan Avendaño commented, "Ohhhh noooooo. Lilly!!!! Wishing for ur pain to stop and that you're back to new in no time!!!"
Hopefully, Lilly—who is Superwoman, after all—is back to new in time for the release of her forthcoming book, Be a Triangle: How I Went From Being Lost to Getting My Life Into Shape, which is set to hit shelves on Apr. 5. The primer, which serves as a follow-up to her New York Times best-selling book How to Be a Bawse, will teach readers how to become their truest and happiest selves.
