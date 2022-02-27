Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Daniel Radcliffe UNRECOGNIZABLE as "Weird Al" Yankovic

Things are getting a little weird in Hollywood—in a good way.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe traded his quidditch robes for a curly wig and moustache for his to transform into "Weird Al" Yankovic for the parody artist's upcoming biopic. Looks like someone has been taking Polyjuice Potion again.

And Radcliffe wasn't the only star to undergo a major change, with Sarah Hyland and Rachel Zegler unveiling their new hairstyles on Instagram this week, while Patrick Schwarzenegger documented his his father Arnold Schwarzenegger giving him a buzzcut. Don't worry, it'll grow back.

Plus, The Blind Side star Quinton Aaron opened up about his 100-pound weight loss journey, detailing his inspiration for the changes he made to his lifestyle.