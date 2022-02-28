Jaden Smith Shows Off Ripped Muscles In New Shirtless Selfies After Celebrating Weight Gain

Watch : Will Smith Gets Emotional at 2022 SAG Awards

Making gains.

Jaden Smith kicked off the week by sharing a series of stylish photos on Instagram, including two shirtless selfies that showcased his incredibly fit physique. In the pics, the 23-year-old son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, is wearing light wash jeans over a pair of Calvin Klein underwear and a collection of pearl necklaces.

"On The Road Again," he captioned the Feb. 28 post, adding a rainbow emoji and "#JusticeTour," in reference to Justin Bieber's world tour, which he will be performing on.

Back in September 2019, the musician's health was the center of conservation during an episode of his family's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, in which he appeared alongside his parents, younger sister Willow Smith, older brother Trey Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones. The group opened up about their relationships with food after Will called an "emergency" meeting to address Jaden's eating habits.