All the Takeaways From Kourtney Kardashian's Rare Candid Interview

Kourtney Kardashian has turned out a new show and over a new leaf.

In an interview with Bustle, released March 3, Kourtney reached a new level of candid. The Poosh founder revealed how she feels now looking back on her Keeping Up With the Kardashians days and how the girl she once was compares to the Kourtney we know today.

While the 20-season series took viewers on a rollercoaster of plot lines, many of which centered on Kourtney's biggest life moments, she revealed that she sometimes she felt like she had a "toxic" relationship with the spotlight and wasn't in the "happiest" of places.

Kourtney said that her fierce onscreen attitude eventually led to a negative narrative about her. "I felt like I was being almost a character," she admitted. "‘This is Kourtney, and she's in a bad mood, so even though she was laughing really at lunch, we're going to cut out the laughing and let's only use the annoying comment that she said.'"