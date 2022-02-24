Refresh Your Space With These It Girl-Approved Home Décor Pieces

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If your space isn't sparking joy, it's time to do a little home shopping!
For us, we find our bliss while meditating and scouring sites like Urban Outfitters, Etsy and Nordstrom for new décor. You can buy a bunch of clothes, but the truth is you won't interact with shoes or a pair of jeans on a daily basis like you will with pillows, glassware or a lamp. At the end of the day, your home should inspire you and feel authentic to who you are at your core.
Whether your space could use conversation-starting lights or new pillows or perhaps candles and unique coffee books, we've got you covered. Plus, with spring around the corner, now is a great time to give your space a little refresh.
If you don't know where to begin with your mini home redesign and need some inspiration, we rounded up trending home décor pieces that will make your space Instagram and TikTok-worthy. Scroll below to check them out!
Large Bust David Statue Soy Wax Scented Candle
Hellenistic-inspired home design is predicted to take over this year. Whether you're into modern, maximalist or minimalism decor, this bust statue candle will compliment a variety of aesthetics.
INGLENIX Grey White Ceramic Vase
This vase looks way more than $31! Add some fresh or dried flowers to make it the perfect centerpiece for your tablescape.
Disco Ice Bucket
We are obsessed with this disco ball ice bucket! Use it to keep your drink of choice cool or solely for décor purposes.
Pink Lip Bowls
Use this adorable lip bowl to store your keys, lipsticks or small grab-n-go must-haves.
Dusen Dusen Everybody Tissue Box Cover
Let's face it: Tissue boxes are not the most chic, but they're necessary during flu season. Thankfully, this colorful box cover will help with that!
Mykonos Muse Coffee Table Book
There is a really good chance, you'll find one or two of Assouline's travel coffee table books in an It Girl's home. They offer a pop of color to any coffee table or bookshelf!
Blue Multi Color Chill Pill Pillow
If you love Jonathan Adler pillows, but don't have the budget for them, this pillow is a great alternative!
Frankie Candle Wall Sconce
This checkered candle wall sconce is so rad! It's great for filling empty wall space or framing mirrors and artwork,
Ansel Table Lamp
Mushroom lamps are making a comeback! This retro-inspired light is definitely what your bedside table is missing.
Sophie Lou Jacobsen Bilboquet Carafe
This carafe is just *chef's kiss*! Style it on your bar cart or bedside table for your hydration and aesthetic needs.
Tough Stuff Collection
Plants make everything better! Well, unless you're not a great plant mom or dad. Thankfully, Bloomscape has a great selection of care-free plants that will help you up the serene vibes of any room.
Boucle Ball Decorative Pillow
Add some texture to your couch or bed with these cozy boucle ball pillows!
Squiggle Reflector Mirror
Squiggly mirrors are all the rage right now. This one will for sure take your selfie game to a whole new level!
Glass Tile Coasters
Nobody wants ring marks on their tables. To prevent staining, keep these colorful tile coasters on hand for wine nights!
Emi Jay Vanity Tray
Organize your claw clips in style with this gorgeous vanity tray!
On Repeat Blanket
Although BaubleBar is known for their jewelry, did you know they make the cutest custom blankets, too? With this blanket, you can customize the size, letter and colors to match your room's aesthetic.
Nature Dried Pampas Grass
If you have a black thumb and cannot keep plants alive, we suggest a dried floral arrangement! Plus, they're more cost-effective in the long run.
Ready for more home must-haves? Check out all the ways you can incorporate the Greek chic trend in your home.