Inside American Idol Star Kellie Pickler's Private Nashville Life

Watch : Would Kellie Pickler Ever Be a Judge on "American Idol?"

Kellie Pickler remembers her American Idol audition like it was yesterday.

At just 19 years old, the aspiring country singer waited in line back in 2005 to sing Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone" and Martin McBride's "A Broken Wing" in front of judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson. With three yes votes, Kellie said goodbye to her day job and hello to her first plane ride ever, which was headed to Los Angeles.

"I was roller-skating burgers out at Sonic and trying to figure out what am I gonna do with my life," Kellie exclusively told E! News. "I got in line for Idol and it was obviously the rocket that launched my career, but it was God that was the fuel."

More than 15 years after making the Top 6 on her season of American Idol, Kellie is living what she describes as a "blessed" life in Nashville. And as she begins hosting SiriusXM's The Highway show, the 35-year-old singer is quickly reminding fans why they fell in love with her more than a decade ago.

"I'm such a simple girl honestly," she said, noting she tries to be as authentic and present as possible. "I love gardening. My friends call me the fifth unofficial Golden Girl. I'm that 104-year-old trapped in a 35-year-old body. I love puzzles. I love good conversations. I love to sit on the front porch in my rocking chair. I just like to be in good company."