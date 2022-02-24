Everything You Need to Know About Nordstrom's BTS Merch Collection

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As if we needed any more motivation to spend all of our money at Nordstrom, the fashion retailer is dropping a BTS themed merch collection!

Starting at midnight PST/3 a.m. EST on February 25th, fans can shop a curated assortment of apparel and accessories inspired by the South Korean boy band's most popular songs. From heart-shaped "Butter" purses and "MIC Drop" slippers to hoodies, mugs and stickers, the collection includes everything you need to look smooth like butter.

Additionally, the drop will feature unisex apparel in sizes small to extra-large as well as a variety of one-size styles with prices ranging from $9 to $133. While you can shop the collection in stores, we suggest setting your alarms for the online release if you want secure the items on your wishlist!

If you're looking for permission to dance and spend your paycheck, scroll below to check out just a few of the styles featured in the highly-anticipated collection.