Everything You Need to Know About Nordstrom's BTS Merch Collection

Set your alarms, ARMY!

By Emily Spain Feb 24, 2022
E-Comm, Nordstrom x BTS

As if we needed any more motivation to spend all of our money at Nordstrom, the fashion retailer is dropping a BTS themed merch collection!

Starting at midnight PST/3 a.m. EST on February 25th, fans can shop a curated assortment of apparel and accessories inspired by the South Korean boy band's most popular songs. From heart-shaped "Butter" purses and "MIC Drop" slippers to hoodies, mugs and stickers, the collection includes everything you need to look smooth like butter.

Additionally, the drop will feature unisex apparel in sizes small to extra-large as well as a variety of one-size styles with prices ranging from $9 to $133. While you can shop the collection in stores, we suggest setting your alarms for the online release if you want secure the items on your wishlist! 

If you're looking for permission to dance and spend your paycheck, scroll below to check out just a few of the styles featured in the highly-anticipated collection. 

24 Cute Desk Accessories That Will Lift Your Mood During a Long Work Day

BTS Butter Heart Purse

This is the cutest purse we have ever seen! It's going to be an immediate 'add to cart' for us.

Nordstrom

BTS Boy With Luv Sweatshirt

How many BTS sweatshirts can we buy? The limit does not exist.

Nordstrom

BTS Boy With Luv Sweatpants

Of course, if you get the sweatshirt, you'll definitely want to get the matching sweatpants!

Nordstrom

J-Hope Mug

Who wouldn't want to enjoy their morning cup of coffee or matcha in a J-Hope mug?!

Nordstrom

Boy With Luv Blanket

Upgrade any picnic or movie marathon with this blanket!

Nordstrom

BTS TinyTan Jungkook Snow Globe

With this collection, you can score Jungkook in snow globe form as well as the other members of the boy band!

Nordstrom

MIC Drop Slippers

Stay cozy with these stylish slippers!

Nordstrom

