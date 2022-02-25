Exclusive

MTV's Chanel West Coast Shares Rare Look Inside Her Romance With Model Dom Fenison

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Ridiculousness star Chanel West Coast shared new details about her boyfriend who appears in her “Vinyl” music video.

We swear there's nothing ridiculous about this love story.

While fans may know Chanel West Coast for her rapping career and regular appearances on MTV's Ridiculousness, the 33-year-old artist also has a romantic side people don't often see. Take for instance, the premiere of her music video "Vinyl," which dropped on Valentine's Day and starred her boyfriend Dom Denison

While the pair has known each other for a long time, it wasn't until recently where they turned their friendship into something more. 

"I met him a long time ago and I don't know why I never thought of, ‘Oh, let's hang out or something,'" she exclusively shared with E! News at the 2022 MUAHS Awards Gala. "We reconnected and started hanging out again. The music video actually led to us being together."

And while fans recognize Dom as a model for brands like Armani, Givenchy and Men's Wearhouse, Chanel says there is so much more than what meets the eye.

"He's the smartest, classiest, most well rounded human being I've ever met," she said. "He's very stylish, very funny and just your all-around great guy. I honestly feel like I was blessed by God above. I keep pinching myself. That's how amazing he is."

That love appears to go both ways. While Dom let his girlfriend shine as she presented one of the awards inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel, he couldn't help but share a few heartfelt words on the red carpet.  

"She's a very genuine person," he said. "I think that the way that TV can portray her sometimes is very far from the depth of the person that she really is."

While celebrating the talented members of the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild, Chanel also gave fans a look inside her beauty philosophy. While she listed La Mer and ELEMIS as her favorite skin care companies, the performer argued that sometimes, less is more.

"I feel most beautiful when I'm in Miami and the nice humidity is making my skin glow and I don't need makeup there," she said. "It's a little drier on the West Coast." 

Ridiculousness airs Friday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.

