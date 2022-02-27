Relive Jennifer Aniston’s Wild Time at 2020 SAG Awards With Brad Pitt

Ah, the Screen Actors Guild Awards. It's a night for celebrating the very best in television, film and—if you're Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt—the perfect place to set the Internet ablaze with one very heartwarming reunion.
At least, that's what happened at the awards ceremony back in January 2020, when the exes, who were married from 2000 to 2005, not only took home their own SAG awards but also showed off their strong friendship with applause, pleasantries and even a hug.
In case your recollection of this moment is hazy, allow us to set the scene: Both Brad and Jen were nominated on the night—Brad for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood and Jen for her performance in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show.
When Brad won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Jen could be spotted standing up and applauding his win and even laughed along when the Fight Club actor made a self-deprecating joke about his dating history in his acceptance speech.
"Let's be honest, it was a difficult part," Brad joked about his character Cliff Booth. "A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch."
The next category after Brad's win? Why, none other than Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series, which Jen was up for and similarly won. From backstage, Brad was able to view the fellow Friends actress' speech and was heard saying, "Oh, wow."
But, as fate would have it, there was more in store for Brad and Jen. The pair crossed paths once again just as Brad was exiting the press room and she was entering it, giving them both a brief, beautiful moment to congratulate one another and pull each other into an adorable hug that we're still thinking about two years later.
"It was absolutely fun. You know, Brad and I are buddies. Like, we're friends and we speak." Jennifer told Howard Stern about her and Brad's SAG reunion while visiting his show in June 2021. "There's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be."
Unfortunately, it looks unlikely that we'll see Brad and Jennifer reunite at this year's SAG Awards. While Jen is nominated once again for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series for her work on The Morning Show, Brad is not up for any awards this time around.
However, as we prepare for the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday, Feb. 27, take a fond look back at Jennifer's incredible night at the awards ceremony—and her sweet moment with Brad—below.