Helen Mirren's Poop Joke at the 2022 SAG Awards Is as Iconic as She Is

Watch : Helen Mirren Talks Receiving SAG Lifetime Achievement Award

A (relatable) queen in every sense of the word.

Helen Mirren was honored with the Life Achievement Award during tonight's 2022 SAG Awards on Feb. 27, and while the living legend's acceptance speech was filled with inspirational wisdom and iconic anecdotes, she proved she really is just like us...with a poop joke no less.

"Lifetime achievement, sounds so grand," Mirren began her speech. "I suppose I'm still alive, so by that measure, I'm eligible. But honestly, any achievement that I've succeeded in is the result of my mantra, which is basically, 'Be on time and don't be an ass.'"

The cheeky Oscar-winner continued, "Thank you, S-A-G, so much for this. I hate to say the word 'SAG' at my age. So it's S-A-G."

Mirren dedicated her speech to actors, addressing all the stars in the room, "There is the conflict that I believe you all understand. Insecurity versus ego, huh? That cocktail that I believe most actors sip in the evening as they contemplate the wonderful gift they received the moment they decided to become an actor."