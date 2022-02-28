Helen Mirren's Poop Joke at the 2022 SAG Awards Is as Iconic as She Is

A (relatable) queen in every sense of the word.
Helen Mirren was honored with the Life Achievement Award during tonight's 2022 SAG Awards on Feb. 27, and while the living legend's acceptance speech was filled with inspirational wisdom and iconic anecdotes, she proved she really is just like us...with a poop joke no less.
"Lifetime achievement, sounds so grand," Mirren began her speech. "I suppose I'm still alive, so by that measure, I'm eligible. But honestly, any achievement that I've succeeded in is the result of my mantra, which is basically, 'Be on time and don't be an ass.'"
The cheeky Oscar-winner continued, "Thank you, S-A-G, so much for this. I hate to say the word 'SAG' at my age. So it's S-A-G."
Mirren dedicated her speech to actors, addressing all the stars in the room, "There is the conflict that I believe you all understand. Insecurity versus ego, huh? That cocktail that I believe most actors sip in the evening as they contemplate the wonderful gift they received the moment they decided to become an actor."
"I get really p--sed off when I read or hear about actors being maligned as a group," she went on. "It's so easy, isn't it? That lazy and false assumption of vanity when in my experience, which by now is considerable, the opposite is true. We love and admire each other's work. Together, we laugh, we weep, we worry, we change clothes, we throw up and we suffer diarrhea. Don't you? I mean, I do."
Cut to laughs throughout the SAG Awards ceremony.
Mirren concluded her touching, yet hilarious, speech, "You're a magnificent tribe stretching across culture, history and time. This is for the actors."
Mirren's astounding list of accolades include an Oscar, five SAG Awards, three Emmys, numerous BAFTA Awards and a Tony Award, among many others. Mirren is the 57th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award, which has been bestowed since 1962.
Past recipients of the SAG Life Achievement Award include fellow legends like Morgan Freeman, Robert de Niro, Carol Burnett, Lily Tomlin, James Earl Jones, Julie Andrews, Betty White, Elizabeth Taylor and Debbie Reynolds, among many others.
