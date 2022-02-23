Exclusive

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Baby Boy's Name Revealed

Two months after Maralee Nichols gave birth to Tristan Thompson’s third baby, their son’s name has been revealed. Scroll on to find out his moniker.

This moniker is a slam dunk.

One month after Tristan Thompson confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, their son's name has been revealed to be Theo Thompson.

According to the birth certificate obtained by E! News, Theo was born in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 1. While Maralee is listed as the mother, Tristan is not listed as the father.

The same month Theo was born, Maralee filed a lawsuit against the NBA player, in which she noted the baby was conceived in March while Tristan—who was dating Khloe Kardashian at the time—was in Texas celebrating his 30th birthday. In an exclusive statement to E!, Maralee shed more light on their relationship. "He told me he was single and co-parenting," she said. "I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship."

The following month, in an Instagram Story, Tristan apologized to Khloe, who he shares daughter True Thompson, 3, with. (He also has son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.)

photos
A History of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

"I take full responsibility for my actions," he wrote. "Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

George Pimentel/Getty Images; Instagram

However, according to Maralee, he allegedly hasn't followed up on his word. "Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son," Maralee's rep previously said in a statement to E! News. "He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance."

— Reporting by Holly Passalaqua

