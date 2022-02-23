Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Baby Boy's Name Revealed

Watch : Maralee Nichols Says Tristan Thompson Hasn't Met Son

This moniker is a slam dunk.

One month after Tristan Thompson confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, their son's name has been revealed to be Theo Thompson.

According to the birth certificate obtained by E! News, Theo was born in Santa Monica, Calif. on Dec. 1. While Maralee is listed as the mother, Tristan is not listed as the father.

The same month Theo was born, Maralee filed a lawsuit against the NBA player, in which she noted the baby was conceived in March while Tristan—who was dating Khloe Kardashian at the time—was in Texas celebrating his 30th birthday. In an exclusive statement to E!, Maralee shed more light on their relationship. "He told me he was single and co-parenting," she said. "I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship."

The following month, in an Instagram Story, Tristan apologized to Khloe, who he shares daughter True Thompson, 3, with. (He also has son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.)