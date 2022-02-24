21 Amazon Beauty Products Reviewers in Their 30s Swear By

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Just like your eating habits may change from your 20s to your 30s (late night Taco Bell runs, we do miss you), the beauty and skincare products you use in 20s may not work as well for you once you hit your 30s.
"As your skin transitions from your 20s to 30s, alcohol and lack of sleep take its toll on the skin," Dr. Diane Madfes, MD, FAAD, Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, told E! News. "When you are in your 20s, your skin rebounds fast. Fast forward a decade and stress, sun, pollution exposure and lack of sleep can trigger inflammation in our skin and the production of free radicals. These free radicals damage our skin cells, slow collagen production and stimulate pigment leading to dull skin and early fine lines." Because of that, your 30s is a time where you need to give your skin some extra attention with antioxidants and retinol to help it regenerate.
Fortunately, Amazon has a wide range of skincare products that are budget-friendly, splurge-worthy and perfect for adding to your daily routine. We also did some digging to find other beauty products that Amazon reviewers in their 30s can't live without. Check those out below.
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream
It Cosmetics' award-winning Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream is part anti-aging serum, part full-coverage foundation and part SPF 50 sunscreen. It goes on nice and doesn't dry out your skin. It has over 12,200 five-star reviews on Amazon, and shoppers in their 30s love how well it works.
As one reviewer wrote, "Best best best. I'll never use another foundation. You can go more sheer or build up coverage. I'm 30 and have never found good face makeup because it's never natural-looking, and the natural-looking ones don't cover imperfections— until now! Couldn't love it more!"
OPI Nail Envy, Nail Strengthener
Amazon shoppers love this nail strengthening treatment from OPI, it has over 26,700 five-star reviews! It's made with hydrolyzed wheat protein and calcium to help you get strong, manicure-ready nails.
As one reviewer wrote, "The best product ever!! I have been biting my nails my entire life. I am 30-years-old now and my nails are growing strong thanks to this product. A must buy!!"
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater
Mario Badescu's Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater will give you that extra bit of moisture when your skin is in need of hydration. It's gentle, safe for all skin types and will leave you with a nice dewy glow.
As one reviewer in their 30 wrote, "I love this spray! As someone who suffers from acne at 30, I wanted something gentle and natural to calm my skin when I needed it. I think the fact that it's a spray and doesn't touch my face has helped with my acne a lot. The smell is lovely. Very happy i will be purchasing again."
Quinn’s Alcohol Free Witch Hazel Rose Petal
There are many reasons to add Quinn's Witch Hazel toner to your skincare routine. For instance, it's said to fight acne, reduce puffy eyes, lock in moisture and more. It's 100% natural, organic and was made to be safe for all skin types.
According to one Amazon reviewer in their 30s, it's the best toner they've used in years. "I've used this particular one now for about two years," they wrote. "I have mid-30's skin so I'm starting to get some laugh lines and such. This doesn't dry out my skin. It smells great. It feels calming and I love it."
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face
Your 30s a perfect time to start incorporating retinol into your nightly skincare routine. This $20 retinol cream from LilyAna Naturals is an Amazon best-seller with over 22,000 five-star reviews, and shoppers who've tried it can't get enough.
As one review wrote, "I am in my mid-30s but still get occasional acne and hormonal breakouts. I've found all other retinol creams burn my skin, dry it out, and cause more acne to appear, even if I cut back my usage to a couple times a week. This cream is gentle and luxurious. I use it every single night on my face and neck. I've had no breakouts and it's helped my skin stay soft and minimizes my acne scaring over time. I get hyper-pigmentation which can take years to fade but this cream is very gentle and has helped to even out my skin. Please do not EVER stop making this product. THANK YOU! FIVE STARS!"
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Makeup Remover Cleanser
It's an all-in-one micellar water cleanser from Bioderma works to remove makeup and dirt. It's free of oil, alcohol and parabens, and is safe enough for those with sensitive skin. It has over 24,600 five-star reviews on Amazon, and many shoppers say you'll be amazed at how much this actually works.
"This brand is gentle and cleans so well," one reviewer wrote. "I use only this in the morning and after I work out. Unlike some store brands I've used, this micellar water really works well against makeup. I also use the Bioderma foam cleanser after my oil cleanser at night and I have had a clear face for more than a month, which for me felt impossible. I have sensitive, acne prone skin since teens and I'm in my 30s."
COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One Repair Cream
This all-in-one repair cream from COSRX is infused with snail mucin and hyaluronic acid to repair, soothe and deeply hydrate the skin. It's lightweight and has a gel-type consistency. It's also safe for anyone with sensitive skin. It has over 6,000 perfect reviews and Amazon shoppers are amazed.
"Wow! My skin has not felt this smooth or soft since I was in middle school...and that was quite a long time ago," one shopper in their 30s wrote. "It is simply the best moisturizer I have ever used. My skin began getting drier when I turned 30, and a lot of moisturizers I have tried including La Mer, Lancome, SKII, Estee Lauder, Kiehl did not do it for me. When I bought this item I was suspicious of the reviews because I had been disappointed so many times in the past by other brands. Well I am happy to say this exceeded my expectations. It not only smoothed my fine lines and wrinkles around my eyes and mouth. It made the pores around my noses look smaller. I LOVE THIS ITEM!"
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
Mario Badescu's award-winning Drying Lotion was made to be an "on-the-spot solution" for surface blemishes. Its ingredients include calamine to soothe and coo, sulfur to inhibit oils and cleanse, salicylic acid to exfoliate and zinc oxide to absorb oil. It was formulated in the 1960s and is still one of the brand's top-selling products to this day.
In fact, one shopper wrote, "I have acne prone skin even in my 30s with a mix of blackheads, white heads and cystic acne. This is the first product I've found that can clear up the cystic acne in 48 hours. I put it on and sleep in it overnight. It only takes a tiny dot to cover each pimple and it's worth every penny to me. I've spent thousands on other products over the years that never work. It has worked really well for mask caused acne through the pandemic."
EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Looking for a sunscreen that won't clog your pores and cause breakouts? Look no further than EltaMD's best-selling UV Clear Broad Spectrum sunscreen with SPF 46. It's made with transparent zinc oxide, and is free of artificial fragrances and parabens.
According to numerous Amazon shoppers, this sunscreen is definitely worth the price. "I never thought I'd spend this much on face sunscreen but I turned 30 and well, here we are," one shopper wrote. "The good news is I am IN LOVE with this and will be a loyal customer from now on. It's so lightweight and basically scentless, which I love. I've even put it on my toddler who has very sensitive skin and he tolerated it great."
St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse
If you want a nice natural-looking tan year round but you have a love-hate relationship with self-tanners, you may want to consider getting your hands on St. Tropez's best-selling Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse. It's lightweight, quick-drying and non-sticky. It's also said to be long-lasting and provides hydration for up to 24 hours.
As one shopper wrote, "I cannot say enough good things about this product! I was pretty skeptical since this was my first try with self tanner, but I'm very glad I made the purchase. I'm 30 and I can't keep treating my skin like crap by going under bulbs. This is the PERFECT alternative because I've got my exact color and no damage. If you follow the directions and watch a couple YouTube videos, you can't mess it up."
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair UV Face Moisturizer with SPF
This oil-free moisturizer from La Roche-Posay features SPF 30, and was formulated to provide hydration for up to 48 hours and restore the skin's natural protective barrier. It's a top-rated moisturizer with over 7,000 perfect reviews, and many say it's an ideal product for sensitive skin.
"I'm 30 years old and my skin is best defined as combination," one Amazon shopper wrote. "It's sensitive and dry and I also have eczema. For years, I've struggled with adult acne as well. About 3 weeks into switching to LRP from Aveeno Sensitive face lotion, my face has completely cleared up. My skin feels amazing too, a perfect balance of moisturized."
Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser with Pump Dispenser
Looking for a face cleanser that'll work its magic on dirt, oil and makeup, but own't dry out your skin? You may want to check out Vanicream's Gentle Facial Cleanser. It's free of dyes, fragrance, parabens and sulfates. It's affordable and comes highly recommended by Amazon reviewers. In fact, it has over 13,900 five-star reviews.
According to one review, it's just as good as the pricey stuff. "I'm in my early 30's and starting to pay more attention to my skin, so finding a cleanser without parabens and sulfates are important to me. This cleanser is great, very gentle and my skin doesn't feel super dry after washing. Over all, this is a great cleanser and just as good at the expensive stuff."
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Grande Cosmetics' super popular, award-winning lash enhancing serum contains vitamins, peptides and amino acids that work together to give you longer and thicker-looking lashes. Whether you've always wanted thicker lashes or you notice yours have become thinner with age, this is one product that really gets the job done.
In fact, one shopper wrote, "This actually works and works pretty quickly! I first saw it in the thickness of the actual follicles and then in length. My lashes look very natural and how they did in my 20s (I'm now early 30's). Highly recommend!"
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face
This serum first caught our attention for being super affordable and having over 60,000 five-star reviews. After trying it ourselves, we became completely obsessed with this $18 vitamin C serum from TruSkin. It's made with vitamin C to boost collagen, botanical hyaluronic acid to retain moisture, Vitamin E to prevent damage from UV rays and other environmental stressors, and organic aloe vera to soothe and hydrate.
There are a ton of rave reviews from Amazon shoppers. As this one wrote, "I'm in my early thirties and struggle with adult acne as well as aging skin. This stuff is amazing for both! It reduces my acne overnight and leaves my skin looking fresh and glowing. I also use it around my eyes and lips, and my fine lines have disappeared — even when I smile. The deeper lines are still there, but they are definitely not as noticeable. I saw results after the first day, and within a week the results were amazing. I've been using it almost every day for about a month, and my skin looks better now than it has since before I hit puberty."
TruSkin Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face
If you tried TruSkin's Vitamin C serum and loved it, you may want to consider checking out their Hyaluronic Acid serum as well. In addition to hyaluronic acid, the serum also contains aloe vera, jojoba oil, green tea, vitamin C, and vitamin E. The serum was made to replenish and lock-in moisture, and optimize the firmness, texture and tone of the skin.
According to one Amazon shopper, it's the best serum ever. "I'm in my mid 30s, living in the Caribbean and have combination, light-medium skin. This product is really great!!!! Never expected to get such a good product at such an affordable price. Makes a huge difference in my skincare routine by keeping my skin soft and moisturized. It's now a permanent part of my daily facial regimen. This company's customer service is also exceptional. I highly recommend it."
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Eye Cream with Hyaluronic Acid
Fortunately, you don't have to break the bank to get good quality skincare. Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Eye Cream is less than $20 and has over 64,900 five-star reviews. It contains hyaluronic acid and was made to smooth the skin around the eye area.
As one Amazon reviewer wrote, "Love this cream! I am not a beauty guru or whatever, just another woman in her early 30s who wants to start looking after her skin — my eyes especially. I am glad I bought this cream, it applies really well and my eye area feels very moist afterwards. It just feels great and such good value! I would highly recommend this for daily moisture!"
Frownies Forehead and Between Eyes Wrinkle Patches
This fascinating product is an Amazon best-seller with over 9,500 five-star reviews. They're basically paper facial patches that you put on and wear overnight, and by morning, you may find your forehead wrinkle-free.
According to one shopper, it's "weird" but works. "Like many reviewers, I have elevens in between my eyebrows. I'm in my early 30s and definitely take care of my skin, but I've never found any magic cream that can deal with the deeper wrinkles between my eyes. I've also noticed that they are worse when I wake up in the morning from scrunching my face while I sleep. Frownies are definitely kind of strange, but the concept is very simple. Basically you take the small, triangle-shaped piece of cardboard, wet the side with adhesive, and firmly apply it to your skin before going to bed. It physically forces your muscles to stay put and not scrunch up with you're sleeping. I am shocked at how well it works. The very first morning I woke up, gently peeled off the triangle, and couldn't believe that my skin was totally smooth with no wrinkles. "
Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream
Drunk Elephant's Lala Retro Whipped Cream was formulated to be a rescue cream that helps your skin protect itself against everyday stressors. It's made with six rare African oils that are rich in vitamins and nutrients like vitamin C, essential fatty acids, and antioxidants. It's very lightweight, goes on smooth and works wonders on dry patches. It's one of our faves!
As one reviewer wrote, "On my third. I love this cream! I'm in my 30s, my skin has always been dry and sensitive, and I practically live indoors staring at a screen for most of my day when I'm not out in a dry city. This cream is the only fragrance-free moisturizer I found that goes on smoothly, absorbs quickly, and isn't too greasy. Texture-wise it's somewhere between whipped cream and mousse. It comes in an opaque, airless container with a built-in pump that dispenses just the right amount of product."
Essence False Lash Effect Mascara
If you have yet to try this super affordable mascara from Essence, don't hesitate to add this to your cart. It's an Amazon shopper-fave with over 160,400 five-star reviews, and it's like magic on the lashes.
In fact, one shopper wrote, "This is the best mascara that I have used in all of my 36 years, and that includes my Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Mascara. While Benefit was good, this is better and the price is unbelievable. I usually have a problem with smudging and ‘raccoon eyes' due to living in the south, but I haven't had any issues so far with this brand. Love love love it!"
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics
Unfortunately, acne problems don't always end once you leave your teen years. That's where the original Mighty Patch comes in. Just put these spot treatment stickers on over a pimple and let it work overnight. It's a product that works so well, one Amazon wondered whether it's actually witchcraft.
It has over 61,200 five-star reviews. As one reviewer wrote, "I've ordered these patches twice now for hormonal acne on my chin. As a woman in my thirties, it's embarrassing and I just want it to go away. These definitely help improve the situation. Are they an overnight miracle? Not necessarily. But they greatly improve the redness and swelling. I've even started wearing them during the day and they are only slightly noticeable. I will keep these along the Panoxyl patches in my arsenal!"
Tree of Life Anti-Aging Complete Regimen 3-Pack
The Tree of Life Anti-Aging Complete Regimen comes with three must-have serums. There's one for vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and retinol. It's recommended to start your day with the vitamin C and hyaluronic acid serums, and then end your day with a retinol-hyaluronic acid combo. These serums are all-natural and organic, paraben-free, cruelty-free and made in the United States. This trio is an Amazon best-seller with over 38,900 five-star reviews, and according to multiple shoppers, it's definitely a great value.
"I am in my early 30s with normal to dry skin, and this method is doing wonders for my hydration levels and overall appearance of my skin," one reviewer wrote. "I do have a few fine lines developing and they seem to be less visible. The product has little scent at all, and has caused no irritation or sensitivity. Overall, for bangin' skin on a budget, this set is an excellent choice."
