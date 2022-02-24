Here's What Arthur and His Friends Look Like All Grown Up

Watch : Marc Brown Reflects on "Arthur" & His Long-Lasting Impact

Grab a sundae from The Sugar Bowl and get ready, because you're about to feel old.

After 25 seasons, the final episodes of the beloved children's show, Arthur, premiered on Feb. 21. And while we're still coming to terms with the fact that we'll no longer get D.W. sass on our small screens, PBS gave us a glimpse into the future of our favorite aardvark and his friends. Translation? We got to see them as adults.

During the series finale, titled "All Grown Up," Arthur and the gang get to see (along with the rest of us) what their lives will be like in 20 years. Arthur settles into a booth at The Sugar Bowl, which is now run by his friend George Lundgren, and prepares to show the group a graphic novel he just finished.

But the best part of all? In a meta move made by the writers, it turns out that the PBS show was a memoir written by Arthur himself. He begins to read the story to his friends, "Chapter 1, How I got my very first pair of glasses," which is a callback to the first episode of Arthur, "Arthur's Eyes; Francine's Bad Hair Day."

Are our minds blown? Yes. Do we feel like we should be checking into Shady Pines Retirement Home? Also, yes.