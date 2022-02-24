Here's What Arthur and His Friends Look Like All Grown Up

You read that right! Arthur and his friends are all grown up. On the final episode of Arthur, PBS revealed what the aardvark and his pals will look like in 20 years. See for yourself here!

By Jillian Fabiano Feb 24, 2022 1:12 AMTags
Watch: Marc Brown Reflects on "Arthur" & His Long-Lasting Impact

Grab a sundae from The Sugar Bowl and get ready, because you're about to feel old. 

After 25 seasons, the final episodes of the beloved children's show, Arthur, premiered on Feb. 21. And while we're still coming to terms with the fact that we'll no longer get D.W. sass on our small screens, PBS gave us a glimpse into the future of our favorite aardvark and his friends. Translation? We got to see them as adults. 

During the series finale, titled "All Grown Up," Arthur and the gang get to see (along with the rest of us) what their lives will be like in 20 years. Arthur settles into a booth at The Sugar Bowl, which is now run by his friend George Lundgren, and prepares to show the group a graphic novel he just finished. 

But the best part of all? In a meta move made by the writers, it turns out that the PBS show was a memoir written by Arthur himself. He begins to read the story to his friends, "Chapter 1, How I got my very first pair of glasses," which is a callback to the first episode of Arthur, "Arthur's Eyes; Francine's Bad Hair Day."

Are our minds blown? Yes. Do we feel like we should be checking into Shady Pines Retirement Home? Also, yes.

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

If you missed the episode, or just couldn't see through your tears, scroll through to check out what Arthur and his friends look like as adults.

PBS
Arthur

With a 2010 Justin Bieber hair swoosh and a bit of stubble, Arthur is now the author of a graphic novel called—you guessed it—Arthur, which tells the story of his childhood.

Are we crying? Yes, yes we are.

PBS
Buster

Buster is a now a (very tired looking) school teacher.

PBS
D.W.

D.W. is a police officer, and to be honest, it checks out. 

PBS
Muffy

Muffy is running for mayor of Elmwood City. She certainly has our vote!

PBS
Francine

Francine is popping. off.

She a fresh new hairdo and large gold hoops, she is now the head of an athletic apparel company.

PBS
Binky

Arthur may no longer be on TV but Binky sure is!

He is now a TV weatherman.

