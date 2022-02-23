See What Has Relatively Famous' Hana Giraldo Asking Austin Gunn "What the F--k?"

Is Austin Gunn stepping out on Hana Giraldo

That appears to be the case in this sneak peek of the newest Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules episode, airing tonight, Feb. 23. 

Relieved of their work duties for the day, the cast of the E! series is out at a bar when they decide to learn how to do the "Colorado two-step." Hana and Jasmin Lawrence team up, and while the friends are clearly enjoying themselves, the same can't be said for Austin, who's sitting on the sidelines. 

That is, until he gets up and asks a random bar patron, "Is this your girl right here?" 

The man says "no," and Austin introduces himself to a woman named Rachel. They begin dancing, and soon, Austin's flirting, telling her, "I'm having a great time right here." 

Hana eventually notices what's happening, but things only get worse when Austin asks Rachel where her phone is.  

Upset, Hana tells her other Relatively Famous co-stars what's happening before opening up in a confessional.

"The other day, we're in the bed together naked," she says. "And now you're just giving a girl your number in front of me? Austin, dude, what the f--k are you thinking?"

Watch the tense scene in the above clip, and tune in to tonight's all-new episode of Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules to see how everything plays out.

