How BRELAND's Unique Voice Is Helping "Revolutionize Country Music"

Forget about throwing it back: BRELAND is savoring the present and ensuring the future of country music remains bright.

Back in 2019, the singer made waves in the industry when he put country and hip-hop together on his hit song "My Truck." Though some had their concerns about whether his unique sound was fit for country music, the 26-year-old artist continues to prove the doubters wrong.

"I was definitely worried when I first came on the scene that people might not understand what it is that I'm doing," BRELAND exclusively shared with E! News. "But I think a lot of country artists listen to a lot of other genres of music and are fascinated themselves with the fusion of genres that I've been playing around with, which is why I've been able to collaborate with so many people."

Indeed, from Nelly and Keith Urban to Lauren Alaina and Sam Hunt, the list of BRELAND's collaborators is nothing short of impressive. And as he prepares to perform at the 2022 ACM Awards for the very first time on March 7, the singer feels like the country music community has embraced him. Well, most of them.