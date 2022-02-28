Tyler Henry's Must-See Readings Are Back in Personal Life After Death Trailer

Tyler Henry is heading back to our small screens!
With over 300,000 people on his waiting list and dozens of satisfied celebrities clients under his belt, Tyler is Hollywood's go-to medium. And now, in an E! News exclusive sneak peak, we get a first look as he heads across the country, offering readings to as many of those people as he can, in his new series, Life After Death with Tyler Henry.
The series will "bring answers to the people he reads, providing proof that there is more to this world than what we see," according to the show's description, "and that our loved ones never really leave us."
In the emotional first look, Tyler offers readings and closure to various clients. "My job as a medium is to deliver messages," Tyler says in the clip.
"I receive impressions," he continues. "I get various small tidbits of details that I have to interpret and make sense of."
But this time around, Tyler is also seeking answers for his own family.
"The answers I give to others, I so badly could benefit from myself," he explains. "Three years ago, my mom discovered that she was taken as a baby."
"The woman who I actually thought was my mother," Teresa, Tyler's mom, adds, "Was a murderer."
As the clip continues, Tyler explains how he wants to use his abilities to be able to find out what happened to his mom's family. "She could've had a completely different life," he says, "and that was taken from her by this criminal."
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Tyler opened up about how the series delved into his personal life.
"This show focused on me from when I woke up in the morning," he explained, "to when I went to bed at night."
"It was very intimate," he shared, "I got to explore a family mystery that was...way more personal than I thought the show would ever go."
But he enjoyed the fact he could share that part of his life with fans. He continued, "There was a vulnerability to it all that was really beautiful to get to be a part of."
We may not have a sixth sense, but we're pretty sure this show is going to be amazing.
Life After Death with Tyler Henry premieres March 11 on Netflix.