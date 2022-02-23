20 Essential Transitional Pieces You Should Have In Your Wardrobe

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Spring will be here before we know it!
If you're in the market for new clothes, but are finding it difficult to choose between winter and spring styles, we feel you. Currently, we are tempted to buy all of the puffer jackets in existence, but at the same time, we know the cold weather won't last much longer. That's why we're on the hunt for transitional pieces that will accommodate the changing seasons while allowing us to get our boost of serotonin when packages arrive on our doorstep.
From shackets and cardigans to joggers, mules and bodysuits, we rounded up 20 essential pieces that will help you stay stylish and confident as we transition from winter to spring.
DKNY Opaque Control Top Tight
Tights can instantly take your outfit from winter to spring. They're perfect for those days when you need a bit more coverage, but you still want to wear a dress or skirt.
Long Parke Blazer
Regardless of the season, having a go-to blazer is always a good idea. When it gets warmer, just drape this blazer over your shoulders for an effortlessly chic look.
The Short-Sleeve Crew Neck Bodysuit
You can never have too many bodysuits. You can layer jackets and cardigans over them or wear them alone when the weather calls for being outside.
TENCEL™ Drawcord Jogger
If you are ready to ditch your jeans, joggers are the way to go. They offer a happy medium in terms of coverage and warmth, and not to mention, they're super comfy and flattering.
The Oversized Poplin Shirt
If you get one thing for yourself this week, make sure it's an oversized poplin shirt. You can wear it so many different ways during all seasons. In the cold weather, wear it under a vest or blazer. When it's sunny out, rep it on its own or style it as a swim cover-up.
ASOS Design Tall Angel Sleeve Midi Dress in Black
You can rock this dress with tights and booties or sandals when it's 75 and sunny out.
Open Edit Sheena Sandal
These square-toe sandals will keep you looking cute and confident when you're at work, at a bar or running around town.
Being Chic Mustard Yellow Satin Duster
Trade in your long winter coats for a chic duster! They'll dress any outfit up while giving you another layer of protection from the elements.
Open Edit Wide Leg Cargo Pants
These elevated cargo pants are easy, breezy and fashionable. Plus, they have a high-waist design with a ton of stretch!
Reebok Club C 85 Sneaker
These retro sneakers will go with your winter, spring and summer fits. If you don't have to trudge through the snow, we recommend getting a classic pair of tennis shoes to rock on a daily basis.
Tanya Tie-Waist Jacket
This tie-waist jacket is perfect for spring and staying cozy during the tail end of winter. Better yet, pair it with the matching leather skirt!
Teresa Liquid Jersey V-Neck Dress
Available in sizes 00-40, this v-neck jersey dress is ideal for pleasant spring days spent outside and you can wear it all summer long.
Rib-Knit Cardigan
Cardigans are the ultimate transitional piece! This one will go well with your cold and warm weather fits.
BLANKNYC Long Button-Up Shacket
Shackets are the puffer jackets of the spring! This one comes in the cutest pastel hues to get you ready for sunnier days ahead.
Luxe Crew-Neck Long-Sleeve T-Shirt for Women
Stock up on lightweight long-sleeved tees and layer them as you please. Wear this one on its own when jackets aren't necessary!
Louise Et Cie Varsan Platform Chelsea Boot
If you don't already have a pair of Chelsea boots, treat yourself to this pair. They'll go with just about anything!
Belted TENCEL™ Shirtdress
We love the classic look of this shirtdress! You can add on layers when needed or wear it on its own.
Jacquard-Knit Sweater Vest
The sweater vest trend isn't going anywhere! You can put on a long-sleeved tee underneath this vest if the weather is still chilly.
The Drop Women's Mariko Puff-Sleeve Crew-Neck Stretch Jersey T-Shirt
With warmer temperatures around the corner, you'll need a few elevated tees. This one can be dressed up or down depending on what your social calendar looks like.
Still in the mood to shop? Check out these $33 tie-waist pants that have over 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.