Degrassi's Cassie Steele Reacts to Comparisons Between Her Character and Euphoria's Maddy

Before the girls of Euphoria broke the Internet every Sunday night, it was Degrassi legend Manny Santos who ruled the school.

In an instantly-iconic scene from the cult classic's third season, Manny walked the halls of Degrassi Community School with a thong poking out from above her jeans, and impressionable eyes of the era were never the same.

Now, Manny is drawing direct comparisons to Euphoria lightning rod Maddy Perez, played by Alexa Demie. And according to Manny Santos herself, actress Cassie Steele, who played the dynamic leading lady on Degrassi: The Next Generation for nine seasons, the comparison mostly checks out.

In an interview with Nylon, Steele said she had heard rumblings about the Manny-Maddy similarities, so she had to check it out for herself. And what did she find? "She had these pants, and I was like, 'Oh that's so Manny-esque, that's so much fun,'" she said. "Maybe that's why Manny's look is doing a comeback."