Here’s What Pete Davidson Posted on Instagram Right Before Deleting His Account Again

Watch : Pete Davidson Is BACK on Instagram After Kanye Drama

And the cycle continues.

Pete Davidson seemingly deleted his Instagram account, @pmd, once again after logging on to the app for seven days. But before his account went dark on Wednesday, Feb. 23, he posted a video hinting at what could've been part of his new social media aesthetic.

His first and only post to the grid was a video containing footage from his upcoming film The Home. The same morning he deleted the account, he shared a behind-the-scenes clip and captioned it, "They're letting me add my own dialogue to The Home."

He suggested he would continue to use Instagram to give glimpses into his work life, writing, "#welcometomyinstagram #thisisthetypeofstuffyoucanbeexpecting," as captured by a fan account.

The Home is a new horror thriller created by the writer, director and producer of The Purge franchise, James DeMonaco. Pete is expected to play a "troubled man who starts working at a retirement home and realizes its residents and caretakers harbor sinister secrets," according to Deadline. As his character explores the fourth floor of the center, he starts to learn more about his past and the people of the retirement home.