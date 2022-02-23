Larsa Pippen Calls Adriana de Moura a "Liar" in Explosive Real Housewives of Miami Reunion Trailer

Watch : Did Kim Kardashian Throw Shade at Larsa Pippen?

Larsa Pippen and Adriana de Moura's feud wages on.

Peacock is giving fans the first look at The Real Housewives of Miami's explosive season four reunion in this new trailer released on Feb. 23.

Host Andy Cohen sits down with Larsa, Adriana, Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova and Marysol Patton for an in-person reunion that promises tons of drama.

Larsa and Adriana are clearly not over their beef as Larsa tells Adriana "you're a liar" in the clip. It seems Larsa is referring to Adriana's claims that she once accidentally saw Kanye "Ye" West's penis, a story that caused bad blood because of Larsa's former friendship with Kim Kardashian.

Andy also doesn't hold back in addressing Alexia's family drama and legal woes. "Your son Peter was arrested for charges of domestic violence," he says before Alexia replies, "Those are allegations, which we are denying."