Natalia Bryant and Storm Reid Enjoying Life as College Roommates Is the Study Break You Deserve

Now we're just wondering who claimed the top bunk.
While Natalia Bryant and Storm Reid have been open about their first year at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, few fans have realized the model and the Euphoria actress have actually has been roommates during their freshman year as Trojans.
So how did the Internet suddenly put two and two together? In a resurfaced post from Jan. 19, Storm wished Natalia a happy birthday and casually dropped the fun fact that they are roomies.
"NANI! NAE NAE! NAENAESTER! It's your 19thhhh!" Storm wrote on Instagram with a collage of photos. "The brightest smile and the kindest heart. The funniest person. The best roomie [sic] a girl could ask for. So grateful for you. So glad we get to do life & school together! I love youuuuu!"
Even Vanessa Bryant shared her happiness when she commented, "So cute!!!!!!" with two red heart emojis.
Back in March, Vanessa documented the moment her daughter discovered she got accepted into her dream school. After Natalia screamed "I got in," her mom couldn't help but reflect on the milestone.
"I'm SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it," Vanessa wrote. "You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they're here in spirit. We love you so much!"
As Natalia and Storm fight on to victory at USC, E! News discovered more than a few familiar faces who once lived together. Keep scrolling for more unexpected roommates.