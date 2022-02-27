SAG Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : 2022 SAG Awards Noms: SNUBS & SURPRISES

And The Actor goes to...

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards are just kicking off with the Feb. 27 ceremony signaling that award season is officially in full swing.

Unlike other Hollywood award shows, the SAG Awards are particularly special for those in front of the camera as it's the only ceremony voted on solely by the actors themselves.

This year's nominees include an impressive array of TV and film stars who are at the top of their game. We're talking movie industry icons like Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Hudson as well as the stars from last year's biggest television hits Mare of Easttown, Squid Game, Ted Lasso, Succession, The White Lotus and so many more.

Dame Helen Mirren will be receiving the SAG Life Achievement Award for her decades-long career in film, TV and stage and for fostering the "finest ideals of the acting profession."