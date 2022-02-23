Tom Brady's Post-NFL Gig Is Totally Unexpected

Watch : Tom Brady Faces a "Difficult Issue" With Wife Gisele Bundchen

TB12 is heading off the field and onto the big screen.

Three weeks after announcing his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady has already booked his next gig: Starring and producing in a football-themed road trip movie.

Brady's new film, 80 for Brady, is inspired by a true story and will feature an all-star cast—fit for an all-star player—including Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field as best friends heading to the 2017 Super Bowl to see Brady. Naturally, the film will showcase, according to The Hollywood Reporter, "the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country."

Co-written by Kyle Marvin and Michael Covino, the flick is set to begin production in the spring.

Brady will produce the film through his production company, 199 Productions, along with Donna Gigliotti, who has produced, Silver Linings Playbook, Hidden Figures and Emma, among others.