You Won't Believe All the Stars Who Got Their Start on Law & Order

From Julia Roberts to Samuel L. Jackson, see all the A-list Hollywood actors whose careers began with guest-starring roles on Law & Order.

Law & Order has helped launch the careers of some of Hollywood's biggest stars.

And no, we're not talking about longtime veterans of the hit NBC crime drama like Anthony Anderson, Sam Waterson or Benjamin Bratt. You won't believe some of the TV and film actors who have appeared on the procedural over the past few decades before becoming household names.

Did you know that long before she was winning Emmys and starring on television's most talked-about series, Sarah Paulson landed her very first acting role in 1994 playing a teen who claimed that she was having an affair with her murdered mother's new husband? And nearly two decades before playing Tommy Lee on Hulu's recent hit Pam & Tommy, a young Sebastian Stan portrayed a boy abducted and raised by his abuser.

A-listers like Julia Roberts, Ellen Pompeo, Samuel L. Jackson and Jennifer Garner have also appeared on Law & Order early in their blockbuster careers.

In honor of the original Law & Order returning to screens after more than a decade, we're revisiting all the celebs you forgot guest-starred over the years. Take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through the photo gallery below.

Law & Order season 21 premieres tonight, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

NBC
Jennifer Garner

The actress played a graduate student who has a romantic encounter with Benjamin Bratt's character in a 1996 episode.

NBC
Adam Driver

Before his breakout role on Girls, Driver appeared on Law & Order's final 2010 season and played a lab technician accused of murdering an escort.

NBC
Julia Roberts

In 1999, while she was dating series star Benjamin Bratt, the actress made a rare TV appearance as a party planner involved in the death of powerful businessman.

NBCU Photo Bank
Sebastian Stan

Nearly 20 years ago, the Pam & Tommy star played a boy abducted and raised by his abuser in 2003.

NBC
Allison Janney

Early in her career, the Oscar winner popped up on Law & Order twice in 1992 and 1994. The first time, she played a character scared to testify about a murder. She returned two years later to portray someone interviewed about the murder of soap opera actress.

NBC
Sam Rockwell

The Oscar winner has portrayed two different characters on seasons two and three, playing a police officer and a member of a family accused of murdering a Chinese-American student respectively.

NBC
Emmy Rossum

Rossum's very first acting gig was on a 1997 episode playing a preteen who was the target of a female circumcision.

NBC
Sarah Paulson

In her very first TV role, the Emmy winner played a teen who claimed that she was having an affair with her murdered mother's new husband in 1994.

NBC
Samuel L. Jackson

The actor appeared in a 1991 episode as the lawyer for a drug dealer accused of rape. Who played the drug dealer? Read on...

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Philip Seymour Hoffman

In his first television role, the future Oscar winner played a drug dealer betrayed by another crook. Samuel L. Jackson is his lawyer.

NBC
Claire Danes

Even before her starring role on My So-Called Life, the actress played a troubled teen in a 1992 episode that also featured future Six Feet Under star Lauren Ambrose.

NBC
Leighton Meester

In a 1999 episode, she plays the daughter of a battered woman who helps detectives Briscoe and Curtis with a case.

NBC
Vera Farmiga

The Up In the Air star had a part in a 1998 episode about a shooting.

NBC
Ellen Pompeo

The Grey's Anatomy actress actually appeared on Law & Order twice, in 1996 and 2000. (Fellow Grey's stars Kate Walsh and Chandra Wilson also got work on the series.)

NBC
Cynthia Nixon

During the show's first season, the actress played a woman who shoots two men in a subway.

NBC
Amanda Peet

In 1995, Peet played a woman involved in a mysterious case.

NBC
Chandra Wilson

Decades before Grey's Anatomy, Wilson played Serena Price for one 1992 episode.

