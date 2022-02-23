Lauren Graham Apologizes After Seemingly Hinting at Gilmore Girls Announcement

Watch : A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls"

Lorelai is going to need a hot cup of coffee after this one!

On Feb. 23, Lauren Graham cleared up some confusion regarding a retweet from the day prior. Graham retweeted a Gilmore Girls gif—of Lorelei (Graham) and Luke (Scott Patterson) outside of Luke's Diner—from the show's official twitter account and captioned it with a nerd emoji.

And with over 600 replies, fans of the show thought Graham was hinting at a Gilmore Girls related announcement. One user wrote, "LAUREN, WHAT'S HAPPENING????" Another added, "Do you have any news to give us?"

But unfortunately, it was all just a misunderstanding. "Sweet Peoples: sorry for any confusion," she wrote on Twitter. "I retweeted that clip because I thought it was fun but I have nothing @GilmoreGirls-related to announce except that I continue to be bad at the internet and I continue to love you all. xL"

Looks like she isn't heading to Stars Hallow any time soon!