Step Inside Bachelor Nation's Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's "Elegant" San Diego Home

Watch : Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour Describe Their Dream Wedding

Welcome to Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's slice of paradise.

The Bachelor Nation stars gave fans a look inside their new San Diego house in a Feb. 19 YouTube video, with Hannah previously explaining the move came after the engaged duo decided they wanted more room to roam.

And this place certainly seems to have it. Upon entering the three-bedroom, five-bathroom home, which has an open floor plan, there's a high-end kitchen (complete with dark marble countertops and a chic backsplash) and an adjacent dining area. The nearby bathroom has its own skylight—and so does their shared office space.

Their pad also boasts several gorgeous details, including chandeliers and sliding barn doors. As Dylan put it, "This is, like, an elegant home."