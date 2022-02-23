Tom Holland Reveals One Spider-Man Actor Wore "Fake" Butt in No Way Home

With great power comes...great padding.
At least, according to Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland, who has revealed that one of his counterparts supposedly sported a fake pair of buns in their costume during filming.
"I'll give you a spoiler and I'm not gonna tell you who," he said during his Feb. 21 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "But one of us has a fake ass in their suit. You can figure that out for yourselves."
(If your spidey senses aren't tingling, allow us to help: In the latest Spider-Man, Holland was joined by his predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who both reprised their roles as the previous Spider-Mans to lend a few helping hands in the flick).
And Holland didn't stop pulling punches there. As the 25-year-old told host Seth Meyers, "I remember being on set and being like, Wow. Oh, hang on a minute. Nah, that's not real."
Needless to say, the Internet is now creating a web of theories, with Twitter users chiming in with their best guesses as to who it could truly be. Many fans pointed the finger solely at Maguire, with one perhaps summing it up best, writing, "I'll tell you what, it's not Andrew Garfield."
And in what seemed like a dose of added fun, on Feb. 23, Holland shared a behind-the-scenes photo of all three actors on set recreating the infamous Spider-Man meme (where multiple Spider-Mans are pointing at each other). Coincidence? We think not.
And for the record, neither Maguire or Garfield has entered the chat to confirm the ass-umption of their Spidey suit just yet.
