Proof You've Been Mispronouncing Lindsay Lohan's Name

Remember in Mean Girls when Cady Heron had to correct everyone about how to pronounce her name? It turns out that life imitates art with Lindsay Lohan since she just corrected us all.

No, it's not a case of Freaky Friday. There is truly a chance you've been mispronouncing Lindsay Lohan's last name all along.
 
In case you missed it, the 35-year-old actress joined TikTok earlier this month with what appeared to be your standard introductory video. However, TikTokers have since realized that it wasn't all that standard, considering the pronunciation.
 
"Hey everyone, it's Lindsay Lohan," the actress, emphasizing Lo-wen, is heard saying in her first video. "And guess what? Now, I'm on TikTok."Needless to say, after the upload, everyone who assumed her last name is pronounced "Lo-han" is still questioning everything they've ever known.
 
"Wait. Lindsay ‘LOWEN'?!?!!?" one user commented. "I'VE BEEN SAYING IT WRONG MY WHOLE LIFE?!?" While another wrote, "I'm sorry I've said your name wrong my entire life." A third user chimed in with disbelief simply adding, "U pronounced ur name wrong."
 
Another TikToker pointed out that Lindsay is actually the latest celebrity that has corrected us on how to pronounce their name.

"LOWEN? LOUTNER? GRANDEE?" the user wrote. "Okay, they gotta be messing with us at this point."

We're sure you can take a wild guess as to who those names truly belong to, but if you need more info, not to worry. We have you covered:

Twitter
Lindsay Lohan (Pronounced: Lo-Wen)

For her introductory video shared to TikTok in February 2022, Lindsay Lohan inadvertently set the record straight on how to correctly pronounce her last name, which is "Lo-wen."

Summit Entertainment/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com
Taylor Lautner (Pronounced: Lowt-Ner)

Speaking with E! News in February 2022, Taylor revealed the first syllable of his last name rhymes with "out" instead of being pronounced as "lot." 

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Alicia Silverstone (Pronounced: Uh-Lee-See-Uh)

The Clueless actress set the record straight on how to pronounce her name on TikTok. Alicia said she's not bothered if fans don't get it right, noting, "But my sweet mama didn't like it... so for her... get it right! Ali-SEE-yuh."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kesha (Pronounced: Keh-Sha)

"My name is Kesha. Keh-sha," the singer said on TikTok. "Not Keisha. Not Ketchup. Kesha."

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Justin Theroux (Pronounced: Tha-Roo)

The 49-year-old actor's uncle revealed in an interview with Apple TV+ that we've all been pronouncing "Theroux" incorrectly, including Justin himself! "The main character is played by Justin Theroux, my nephew," Paul Theroux explained of the actor starring in his novel's television adaptation. The novelist later poked fun at his nephew, saying, "Sometimes he calls himself Justin tha-row [laughs]. It's a French name, it's Theroux."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Ariana Grande (Pronounced: Gran-Dee)

The pop star dropped jaws in 2018 after she explained the correct way to say her last name. When speaking about her engagement to Pete Davidson at the time, Ariana discussed whether or not she'd take his last name in an interview with Beats 1's Ebro Darden. That's when she blurted out the "gran-dee" pronunciation when describing her own last name.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen (Pronounced: Tie-Ghen)

The Cravings cookbook author blew everyone's mind when she shared the real way to say her last name. During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2018, the model admitted it was her "fault" for the mispronunciation. "It's been 25 years, I'm tired of correcting people," she expressed.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Gucci Fragrance
Gal Gadot (Pronounced: Guh-Dote)

The lasso of truth! The Wonder Woman actress chatted with Jimmy Kimmel about the pronunciation (guh-dote) and the meaning of her last name, which is "Riverbank" in Hebrew. "The Gadot used to be Greenstein," she confessed of her original last name, but her parents "felt" it had more oomph.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Jake Gyllenhaal (Pronounced: Yee-Len-Hey-Lo)

Prepare to be mind blown. During an appearance on Conan in 2012, the actor shared the "only two places that that is pronounced correctly, my last name, is in Sweden and in Ikea." 

Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images
Ralph Fiennes (Pronounced: Ray-F Fines)

The star has openly discussed just how frequently people screw up his name. However, in 2011, he told The Hollywood Reporter he'd never change it because he was named after his step-grandfather, who pronounced it in the same way.

Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Images
Sade Adu (Pronounced Shar-Day)

According to the legendary singer's IMDb page, her stage name is pronounced shar-day.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Steve Buscemi (Pronounced: Boo-Sem-Ee)

In 2014, the Fargo alum confirmed his last name is pronounced boo-sem-ee during a panel for Running Late with Scott Rogowsky. However, he said he doesn't "correct people" if they say boo-shh-em-me because "it's not wrong."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Charlize Theron (Pronounced: There-In)

The Bombshell actress has become a household name but it appears we've been all saying it wrong. In 2014, Charlize told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that her last name is always botched. "They screw it up," she quipped. "I almost want to make an audiotape on how to pronounce my name."

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Amanda Seyfried (Pronounced: Sigh-Frid)

The Mean Girls alum has us all feeling like Karen because she revealed in 2012 during an interview with Hollywood Streams that the correct pronunciation of her last name is sigh-frid. Although, she admitted that her "sister says it differently" than she does.

