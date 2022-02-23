Abigail Breslin Is Engaged to Boyfriend Ira Kunyansky: See Her Ring

Watch : Abigail Breslin Grows Into New Roles

From Little Miss Sunshine to soon-to-be Mrs., Abigail Breslin is engaged.

The actress has accepted a proposal from her boyfriend Ira Kunyansky, she confirmed on Instagram Feb. 22. And based on the posts, it looks like Ira popped the question at Geoffrey's Malibu in California, where they appeared to enjoy the surf n' turf while dining oceanside.

When Ira asked the big question, Abigail's response was more than definitely, maybe. "She said YES!" Ira wrote on his Instagram. Or, as the Oscar-nominated star put it, "I was like, 'duh.'"

The Scream Queens alum also gave her Instagram followers their first peek at her ring, which features a round-cut center diamond and side stones.

Abigail, 25, and Ira, 31, have been together for about five years, appearing to start their relationship in early 2017.

"Don't know where I'd be without you baby!" he wrote on Instagram for their anniversary last April. "Happy 4 years together! Love you my angel."