2022 SAG Awards

See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Kerry Washington, Selena Gomez and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 SAG Awards

After COVID-19 cancelled last year’s red carpet, the biggest names in film and television brought their fashion A-Game the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Back in style.

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards are here and, for fashion fans, that means the return of the red carpet. 

Last year, due to the COIVID-19 pandemic, the annual show was an entirely virtual affair. Not only was the shortened ceremony pre-recorded, along with the winners' acceptance speeches, but nominees were forced to showcase their SAG styles from home on social media. (Though props to Kaley Cuoco who turned her backyard into a full-on runway)

But this year, the star-studded Feb. 27 event, honoring the best achievements in film and television performances for the year 2021, was live once again and all eyes were on the highly-anticipated star arrivals.

And boy did they bring their fashion A-Game. While Selena Gomez and Kerry Washington oozed old Hollywood glamor in designer gowns, Elle Fanning chose a suited, menswear-inspired look by Gucci. The men also looked dapper throughout the night— especially Jeremey Strong in a standout pink velvet suit.

 

Keep scrolling to see the other best dressed stars at the 2022 SAG Awards.

 

 

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Lady Gaga

The House Of Gucci star wowed in a white Armani gown featuring an embellished bust.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Selena Gomez

The Only Murders In The Building star killed it on the carpet wearing a black column gown with a subtle cutout and dramatic puff-sleeve detail by Oscar de la Renta. She accessorized with a dramatic diamond necklace and ribbon in her hair.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Kerry Washington

 The Little Fires Everywhere star and SAG presented brightened up the red carpet in a yellow CeliaKritharioti gown, accessorized by Messika jewels and Stuart Weitzman jewels. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Salma Hayek

The House Of Gucci star teamed her salmon-colored draped Gucci gown with matching netted gloves.

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Vanessa Hudegns

The Tick Tick Boom actress looked fresh in an aqua Atelier Versace gown, styled with delicate Chopard jewels and gold stilettos.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Helen Mirren

Receiving the SAG Life Achievement Award, the veteran actress looked pretty in pink wearing a cotton-candy-colored gown with a matching headband.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Elle Fanning

The Great star took a cue from the boys, showing off a menswear-inspired Gucci ensemble and Cartier jewels.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Kirsten Dunst

The Power of the Dog actress sent tails wagging with her dazzling off-the-shoulder glittery custom gown by Erdem, teamed with Fred Leighton jewelry and Lily et Cie shoes.

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Andrew Garfield

The Tick Tick Boom actor looked bomb in a dark charcoal striped suit.

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Sandra Oh

The Chair actress had fans saying "Oh yes" to this metallic Carolina Herrera gown, styled with Pomellato jewels.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Saniyya Sidney

The King Richard actress had her very own Cinderella moment as she floated down the red carpet in a bright blue Zuhair Murad ballgown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

The Genius: Aretha star had a genius fashion moment on the carpet wearing a saucy red pleather dress by Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Juno Temple

The actress' fashionable Ted Lasso character Kelly Jones would totally approve of this gold chainmail Versace column dress with structured shoulders.

 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jared Leto

To no one's surprise, the House Of Gucci actor walked the red carpet in a head-to-toe Gucci ensemble, which included a three-piece satin sky-blue suit, velvet necktie and white boots.

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Caitriona Balfe

The Belfast actress looked red hot in a Saint Laurent Spring 2022 dress with a plunging neckline.

 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Naomi Watts

The Australian actress shinned on the red carpet in a black Fendi couture gown. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jeremy Strong

Real men wear pink! The Succession star stood out in a berry-colored velvet suit.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Hailee Steinfeld

The Hawkeye actress stunned in an embellished black Miu Miu gown with sexy cut-out detail.

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Laverne Cox

The Orange Is The New Black alum, who hosted E!'s Live From The Red Carpet pre-show, dazzled in a Michael Fausto number featuring heavy embellishing and feather trimmed cape-detail. 

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Alexandra Daddario

The White Lotus star and SAG Ambassador oozed old Hollywood glamour in a revealing, draped pearl-colored gown by Atelier Versace, styled with Christian Louboutin heels and DeBeers jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Jung Ho-Yeon

A newcomer on the red carpet, the Squid Games actress came out a style winner wearing a black embellished Louis Vuitton gown and matching hairpiece.

