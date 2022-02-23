The Weeknd Spotted Kissing Simi Khadra During His Las Vegas Birthday Celebration

Watch : Dionne Warwick Roasts Chance the Rapper & The Weeknd on Twitter

Has The Weeknd found his Stargirl?

That seems to be the question after the "Starboy" singer was spotted kissing fellow musician Simi Khadra while celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 19. An eyewitness and source close to The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, tells E! News that the pair by were "by each other's sides the entire night" as they rang his big 3-2 at ritzy hotspot Delilah.

"They were having a lot of fun next to the DJ booth," the party insider says, adding that the two were "making out" in front of other guests.

The eyewitness continues, "It was no secret that they were together."

As reportedly seen in video obtained by TMZ, The Weeknd dances behind the DJ booth before he turns to Simi, who is one-half of the popular music duo Simi Haze. The two then appear to share a long and passionate kiss as music plays in the background.