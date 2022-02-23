Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker React to Hilarious Predictions About Their Wedding

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's FASHIONABLE Family

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker cannot handle these wedding day predictions.

Both Kourtney and Travis are seemingly laughing out loud over a parody video made by TikTok Influencer Benny Drama that predicts what their upcoming wedding will look like.

In his video, Benny guesses the wedding will take place at Disneyland at night, similar to their family outing to the theme park in December.

In his take, Kourtney rocks a red and white wedding dress, a pair of biker boots and a bridal Minnie Mouse Ears headband to match. Meanwhile, his appearance as Travis features a full on Nightmare Before Christmas costume with makeup and all.

Travis gave this marriage montage his nod of approval by writing, "Lmaoooo," followed by a golfer and a comet emoji, possibly insinuating that Benny hit it out of the park.

Kourtney chimed in by adding, "This makes me emotional," adding a crying emoji, laughing emoji and a red heart.